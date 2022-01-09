Podcast: Uber CEO on Bringing Everything to You

Listen now to a conversation with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Uber’s CEO doesn’t want to offer a super app for everything, but he believes his company is in the best position to bring consumers anything they need, from rides, to food, to medicine, and more.

“Anything you want to be delivered to your home with a frequent use case, that’s what we’ll offer,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Skift executive editor Dennis Schaal. Listen now for the full interview.