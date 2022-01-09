Skift Take

Listen now to a conversation with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Skift Staff

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

Uber’s CEO doesn’t want to offer a super app for everything, but he believes his company is in the best position to bring consumers anything they need, from rides, to food, to medicine, and more.

“Anything you want to be delivered to your home with a frequent use case, that’s what we’ll offer,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Skift executive editor Dennis Schaal. Listen now for the full interview.

Subscribe to Skift Pro

Subscribe to Skift Pro to get unlimited access to stories like these ($30/month)

Subscribe Now

Latest News

Updated Jan. 9, 2022

Podcast: Uber CEO on Bringing Everything to You
Reliance to Buy Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 Million Deal
FAA Names 50 U.S. Airports That Will Have 5G Buffer Zones

Skift

Today at 10:22 AM EST

Tags: ceo interviews, skift podcast, uber

Up Next

Loading next stories