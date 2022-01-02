Podcast: Southwest CEO on Optimism and Recovery

Listen now to a conversation with Southwest CEO Robert Jordan at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

New Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan said that he sees 2022 as another “transition” year in the recovery. He is optimistic that business travelers will return — his predecessor has said this may take 5-10 years — but does not expect this to occur overnight.

“I’m an optimistic guy,” said Jordan. “I’m very optimistic that we’re going to get the travel back,” said Robert Jordan, incoming CEO of Southwest Airlines, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Airline Weekly editor Madhu Unnikrishnan. Listen now for the full interview.