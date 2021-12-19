Podcast: Hopper CEO on Crushing Google

Listen now to a conversation with Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Hopper has big plans ahead in its ongoing mission to continue being the best at lowering the cost of travel for consumers — it’s betting on the future of superapps for travel, which are already popular in Asia.

“There will be a Western global superapp for travel — it may be owned by Google, Facebook or Alibaba, but it will be a superapp and we’re trying to become that,” said Frederic Lalonde, CEO of Hopper, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Skift founding editor Dennis Schaal. Listen now for the full interview.