In this video conversation from the 2021 Skift Aviation Forum, we hear from Dakota Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, Hopper Cloud, about how the company’s expanding suite of flexible trip protection products offers consumers added peace of mind plus new revenue opportunities for the aviation sector.

In this video:

How travelers’ booking habits are changing: The pandemic has added more uncertainty for travelers’ booking and trip planning due to frequent schedule changes, price spikes, and cancellations. This shift makes it all the more important for travel brands to find new ways to reassure travelers and provide added flexibility.

The pandemic has added more uncertainty for travelers’ booking and trip planning due to frequent schedule changes, price spikes, and cancellations. This shift makes it all the more important for travel brands to find new ways to reassure travelers and provide added flexibility. The opportunity offered by fintech products in the travel industry: A new category of “fintech” products, like those offered by Hopper Cloud, is emerging to provide travelers with added peace of mind and flexibility for their purchases. At the same time, they also offer airlines and other travel suppliers a new source of ancillary revenue.

A new category of “fintech” products, like those offered by Hopper Cloud, is emerging to provide travelers with added peace of mind and flexibility for their purchases. At the same time, they also offer airlines and other travel suppliers a new source of ancillary revenue. The impact of new fintech products on the bottom line: An examination of the performance of travel-focused fintech products, including increases in average travel purchase order value and an uptick in repeat customers.

The entire process of planning and booking a trip has changed because of the pandemic. Today’s travelers face more unpredictability, whether that comes in the form of rapidly changing flight prices, potential trip cancellations, or unexpected schedule changes. The situation has helped drive the creation of a new category of “fintech” products that allow travelers features like price freeze, cancel for any reason, or seamlessly rebook if their trip is disrupted.

In this video conversation from the 2021 Skift Aviation Forum, we hear from Dakota Smith, chief strategy officer at Hopper Cloud, and Wouter Geerts, senior research analyst at Skift, about how Hopper Cloud’s fintech solutions are delivering added confidence for travelers while generating incremental revenue and increased loyalty for travel brands.