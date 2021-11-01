In this recent webinar, Travelzoo and Accor joined Skift to explore traveler sentiment in today’s unique moment. The panelists identified key ways travel brands across every industry sector can inspire potential customers, turn traveler dreams into reality, and kickstart the drive to revive their businesses.

Travelzoo and Accor recently joined Skift for a presentation and panel discussion entitled “Travel Reboot: What You Need to Know About Changing Traveler Behaviors.”

In this video:

Inside the mind of today’s traveler: Consumer sentiment is changing as travel plans for 2022 begin to take shape.

Consumer sentiment is changing as travel plans for 2022 begin to take shape. How to meet customers where they are: Communicate with travelers about what’s important to them as they explore their next vacation, including vaccination policies and Covid safety.

Communicate with travelers about what’s important to them as they explore their next vacation, including vaccination policies and Covid safety. Key tips for travel brands: Strategies to increase conversions amidst continued uncertainty, including how to provide flexibility and inspire confidence.

As we approach 2022, the question is whether the travel industry will look more like “back to normal” or a “new normal”. Research shows that travelers have strong intentions to book in the coming months. Unfortunately, they’re mired in a sea of conflicting travel restrictions and messaging about public health risks, which leaves them with continued discomfort around making definitive plans.

