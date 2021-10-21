Skift Take All of the online players, from Google and Facebook to Expedia and Tripadvisor, want greater chunks of hotels' advertising budgets. This is Booking.com's latest entry, and it's a bid to play catch-up.

Dennis' Online Travel Briefing Editor’s Note: This briefing is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro. Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry. Learn More

Online Travel This Week The competition to gain or recoup revenue from ad placements in search results on online travel agency websites is heating up with Booking.com testing native ad placements for hotels in Booking's destination searches. In reporting on Booking's beta