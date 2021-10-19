Skift Aviation Forum 2021 will look beyond travel's recovery to focus on the key global trends and strategies of leaders defining the future of air travel. Join us for this jam-packed online event as we bring together leaders from aviation and experts across the travel ecosystem to take a deep dive into the issues facing aviation ahead.

SKIFT AVIATION FORUM | NOVEMBER 17 | ONLINE EVENT

Join us at 10 a.m. EST on November 17 for our second annual Skift Aviation Forum. Listen in as Skift Airline Weekly editors and research analysts interview leaders from across the industry as they discuss our 2021 theme: Aviation at an Inflection Point, diving into the big questions facing this sector:

When airlines emerge from the crisis, what will the market look like?

How long will vaccine inequity and travel restrictions impact the rebound of international travel?

Will lucrative business travel ever be back to what it was in 2019?

Can airlines even out service and scheduling challenges as they enter the holiday season?

How are airlines rebuilding trust and loyalty among customers as travel returns?

Join Us at the Skift Aviation Forum on November 17

What to Expect

Among the issues to be discussed across this full-day agenda will be International Recovery, Evolving Domestic Networks, How Business Travel Will Bounce Back, Overcoming Labor Headwinds, Sustainability’s Renewed Importance, and many other timely discussions found throughout our jam-packed agenda.

Here at Skift, we have heavily covered the business of airlines since the company’s inception, as seen through breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews. This event will be no different, bringing the sharp editorial viewpoint and authority of Skift Airline Weekly — the highly influential global business newsletter consumed by CEOs and senior executives every week across the airline industry — to our forum stage.

Listen in as editors speak with the biggest leaders across aviation during this event:

Doug Parker – Chairman & CEO, American Airlines

Scott Kirby – CEO, United Airlines

Steven Udvar-Házy – Executive Chairman of the Board, Air Lease Corporation

Tony Douglas – Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group

Pieter Elbers – CEO, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Sara Nelson – International President, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO

Sean Donohue – CEO, Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport

Michelle McKinney Frymire – CEO, CWT

John Mangelaars – CEO, Skyscanner

Ankit Gupta – VP, Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling, United Airlines

Julie Kyse – Vice President, Global Air Partnerships, Expedia Group

Helane Becker – Managing Director, Cowen and Company

and more to be announced.

This forum will be a must-attend online event for anyone looking to understand what lies ahead for aviation, the strategies leaders are betting on for the future, and what flyers are seeking as travel returns. As always, editors will take questions for speakers from the audience as the event streams live.

Here is a clip from our 2020 Aviation Forum, featuring Southwest CEO Gary Kelly:

How to Attend

Registration for this event is $145 USD for a single ticket. Group bookings are a great way to save, with discount rates starting at two tickets for $105 each, three tickets are $95 each, and four to eight tickets are $85 each. Attendees from across the globe will be able to view the video live on November 17, and it will also be available on-demand following the event for viewing at attendees’ convenience.

Register Now for the Skift Aviation Forum on November 17