Skift Take
SH Hotels & Resorts has a new CEO after his successor lasted only a few months. Beefing up the company's brand presence in the highly competitive lifestyle hotel sector is crucial to success.
Early Check-In
Editor’s Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
Leaders at SH Hotels & Resorts — the Barry Sternlicht-founded company behind the 1 Hotels, Baccarat, and Treehouse hotel brands — are charting a post-pandemic growth trajectory at a time when bigger competitors want exactly the kind of brands it offers. The comp