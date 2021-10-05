In this brand talk from Skift Global Forum 2021, Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, speaks with Rafat Ali, Skift founder and CEO, on what luxury travel will look like moving forward.



In this video:

A deep dive into current thinking, behavior, and spending habits of American Express customers as a reflection of the current luxury market. This includes the current trend toward using travel advisors for travel bookings and the emergence of new payment methods such as e-credits and travel vouchers, as well as the company’s own integrated buy now, pay later tool. Changing the Roadmap: How American Express has adapted and pivoted its marketing and operations strategy to meet the unique flexibilities of the pandemic era, and has employed data-driven tools to help understand broader industry thinking and future planning.

How American Express has adapted and pivoted its marketing and operations strategy to meet the unique flexibilities of the pandemic era, and has employed data-driven tools to help understand broader industry thinking and future planning. Sustainable Revitalization: How American Express sees the return of travel as a sustainable one, with consumers focused on supporting local and ethical businesses — dovetailing with the company’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2035.

For decades, American Express has held a unique perspective on the global travel landscape, selling travel products in 23 different countries in 14 different languages. With a broad and diverse market base, travel continues to be crucial to its Card Members’ lifestyles and its overall brand.

In this brand talk from Skift Global Forum 2021, we hear from Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, in conversation with Rafat Ali, founder and CEO of Skift, about the company’s flexible pivot through the past 18 months, its long-term dedication to travel as a cornerstone of its brand, and key emerging insights on how its consumers are navigating the post-pandemic era.