In this video recording from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Joseph Rajadurai, vice president & general manager, travel & hospitality, Cognizant, and George Turner, chief commercial and technology officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, who discussed digital strategies that started in response to the pandemic and are now influencing the future of the travel industry.
In this video:
- Changing Expectations Impact Technology Investments: With a constantly evolving customer base, travel brands have had to reconsider their technology execution model and the role of automation.
- A Focus on Modernization: The availability of better data has provided brands with an opportunity to modernize and update analytical models, which give better recommendations.
- IHG’s Response to Disruption: Seamless, frictionless, contactless, digital innovation are now all more important, and the company sought projects with longevity, not just those that solved for pandemic issues.
From a technology perspective, the pandemic has been a blessing and a curse. By setting a faster pace of innovation and investment, companies in the travel industry have had to accelerate their adoption of technology as well as evolve digital strategies in response.
