In this video recording from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Joseph Rajadurai, vice president & general manager, travel & hospitality, Cognizant, and George Turner, chief commercial and technology officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, who discussed digital strategies that started in response to the pandemic and are now influencing the future of the travel industry.

In this video:

Changing Expectations Impact Technology Investments: With a constantly evolving customer base, travel brands have had to reconsider their technology execution model and the role of automation.

With a constantly evolving customer base, travel brands have had to reconsider their technology execution model and the role of automation. A Focus on Modernization: The availability of better data has provided brands with an opportunity to modernize and update analytical models, which give better recommendations.

The availability of better data has provided brands with an opportunity to modernize and update analytical models, which give better recommendations. IHG’s Response to Disruption: Seamless, frictionless, contactless, digital innovation are now all more important, and the company sought projects with longevity, not just those that solved for pandemic issues.

From a technology perspective, the pandemic has been a blessing and a curse. By setting a faster pace of innovation and investment, companies in the travel industry have had to accelerate their adoption of technology as well as evolve digital strategies in response.

In this video recording from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Joseph Rajadurai, vice president & general manager, travel & hospitality, at Cognizant, and George Turner, chief commercial & technology officer, at IHG Hotels & Resorts, who discussed digital strategies that started in response to the pandemic and are now influencing the future of the travel industry.