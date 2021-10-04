Skift Take
Bad publicity isn't good for a growing company like Oyo, but the company's plan to file lawsuits against those who post negative comments online about the brand is almost certain to backfire.
Early Check-In
Editor’s Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
Oyo plans to combat bad reviews with a tactic that won't likely improve its reputation as a toxic place to do business. The India-based budget hospitality brand officially moved ahead with plans to go public late last week. The $1.2 billion move, seen as a way to provide a fin