This is the most significant international travel news since the start of pandemic restrictions being put in place. Watch travel bookings go crazy — and the share prices of travel companies.

The Biden administration is expected to announce Monday that it is lifting restrictions and will now permit travel to the U.S. for fully vaccinated travelers from anywhere around the world, including UK and and European Union countries, a ban that has been in place for 18 months.

The restrictions lift in several weeks, starting early November. The system will allow fully vaccinate travelers with approved vaccines — which ones, to be determined — and a PCR test three days prior to flying to enter U.S.

White House Covid-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said that unvaccinated U.S. citizens returning home will have to clear stricter testing requirements, such as needing to test negative for Covid-19 one day before traveling to the U.S. and showing proof of buying a test to take after their arrival.

The Financial Times reported that this is part of a wider effort by the White House to bring more uniformity to the patchwork that has been international travel rules. This is a huge boost to the U.S. and indeed global travel sector, both leisure, business travel and the events sector.

Numerous executives in the travel industry celebrated the Biden’s administration annoucement, such as U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This is a major turning point in the management of the virus and will accelerate the recovery of the millions of travel-related jobs that have been lost due to international travel restrictions,” Dow said.

The current policy holds that only U.S. citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and can travel to the U.S. if they have been in the UK or EU in the previous 14 days.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his support for the change in U.S. policy. “It’s a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited again,” he said on Twitter.

The Biden administration is expected to make a formal announcement later Monday at 1 pm ET.

