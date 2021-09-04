First Free Story (1 of 3)Join Skift Pro
More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet.Tell me more
Already a member? Sign in here
The bankruptcy filing Friday by Philippine Airlines is the latest aviation casualty of the pandemic.
Skift has compiled a list below to show you the extent of the damage. Certainly, some airlines chose the cover of the pandemic to decide to cease operations, or restructure, even though financial challenges existed long before the world knew what Covid was.
Join Us at Skift Global Forum in NYC September 21-23
The $74 billion in aid delivered to U.S. airlines clearly helped those carriers escape their worst fates, but the threats remain deep into the pandemic as the spread and fear of the Delta variant slowed air travel in late summer and perhaps into early fall.
Check our list.
THE AIRLINE CASUALTIES
|AIRLINE
|WHAT HAPPENED
|DATE
|Flybe (UK)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|3/2020
|Trans States (U.S.)
|Ceased Operations
|4/2020
|Compass (U.S.)
|Ceased Operations
|4/2020
|CityJet (Ireland)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|4/2020
|Virgin Austraila
|Files for Bankruptcy
|4/2020
|Air Mauritius
|Files for Bankruptcy
|4/2020
|Avianca (Colombia)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|5/2020
|Thai Airways
|Files for Bankruptcy
|9/2020
|TAME (Ecuador)
|LIquidation
|5/2020
|LATAM (Chile)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|5/2020
|SunExpress Deustchland
|Announces Ceasing Operations
|6/2020
|One Airlines (Chile)
|Ceased Operations
|6/2020
|NokScoot (Thaiand)
|Ceases Operations
|6/2020
|LIAT (Antigua)
|Ceases Operations
|6/2020
|Jet Time (Denmark)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|7/2020
|Virgin Atlantic (UK)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|8/2020
|AirAsia Japan
|Ceases Operations
|10/2020
|Cathay Dragon (Hong Kong)
|Ceases Operations
|10/2020
|Ravn Air (U.S.)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|10/2020
|Norwegian Air
|Files for Bankruptcy
|11/2020
|InterJet (Mexico)
|Files for Bankruptcy
|4/2021
|Philippine Airlines
|Files for Bankruptcy
|9/2021