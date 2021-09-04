The bankruptcy filing Friday by Philippine Airlines is the latest aviation casualty of the pandemic.

Skift has compiled a list below to show you the extent of the damage. Certainly, some airlines chose the cover of the pandemic to decide to cease operations, or restructure, even though financial challenges existed long before the world knew what Covid was.

The $74 billion in aid delivered to U.S. airlines clearly helped those carriers escape their worst fates, but the threats remain deep into the pandemic as the spread and fear of the Delta variant slowed air travel in late summer and perhaps into early fall.

Check our list.

THE AIRLINE CASUALTIES

AIRLINE WHAT HAPPENED DATE Flybe (UK) Files for Bankruptcy 3/2020 Trans States (U.S.) Ceased Operations 4/2020 Compass (U.S.) Ceased Operations 4/2020 CityJet (Ireland) Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020 Virgin Austraila Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020 Air Mauritius Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020 Avianca (Colombia) Files for Bankruptcy 5/2020 Thai Airways Files for Bankruptcy 9/2020 TAME (Ecuador) LIquidation 5/2020 LATAM (Chile) Files for Bankruptcy 5/2020 SunExpress Deustchland Announces Ceasing Operations 6/2020 One Airlines (Chile) Ceased Operations 6/2020 NokScoot (Thaiand) Ceases Operations 6/2020 LIAT (Antigua) Ceases Operations 6/2020 Jet Time (Denmark) Files for Bankruptcy 7/2020 Virgin Atlantic (UK) Files for Bankruptcy 8/2020 AirAsia Japan Ceases Operations 10/2020 Cathay Dragon (Hong Kong) Ceases Operations 10/2020 Ravn Air (U.S.) Files for Bankruptcy 10/2020 Norwegian Air Files for Bankruptcy 11/2020 InterJet (Mexico) Files for Bankruptcy 4/2021 Philippine Airlines Files for Bankruptcy 9/2021

