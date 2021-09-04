First Free Story (1 of 3)

More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet.

Already a member?

The bankruptcy filing Friday by Philippine Airlines is the latest aviation casualty of the pandemic.

Skift has compiled a list below to show you the extent of the damage. Certainly, some airlines chose the cover of the pandemic to decide to cease operations, or restructure, even though financial challenges existed long before the world knew what Covid was.

Join Us at Skift Global Forum in NYC September 21-23

The $74 billion in aid delivered to U.S. airlines clearly helped those carriers escape their worst fates, but the threats remain deep into the pandemic as the spread and fear of the Delta variant slowed air travel in late summer and perhaps into early fall.

Check our list.

THE AIRLINE CASUALTIES

AIRLINE WHAT HAPPENED DATE
Flybe (UK) Files for Bankruptcy 3/2020
Trans States (U.S.) Ceased Operations 4/2020
Compass (U.S.) Ceased Operations 4/2020
CityJet (Ireland) Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020
Virgin Austraila Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020
Air Mauritius Files for Bankruptcy 4/2020
Avianca (Colombia) Files for Bankruptcy 5/2020
Thai Airways Files for Bankruptcy 9/2020
TAME (Ecuador) LIquidation 5/2020
LATAM (Chile) Files for Bankruptcy 5/2020
SunExpress Deustchland Announces Ceasing Operations 6/2020
One Airlines (Chile) Ceased Operations 6/2020
NokScoot (Thaiand) Ceases Operations 6/2020
LIAT (Antigua) Ceases Operations 6/2020
Jet Time (Denmark) Files for Bankruptcy 7/2020
Virgin Atlantic (UK) Files for Bankruptcy 8/2020
AirAsia Japan Ceases Operations 10/2020
Cathay Dragon (Hong Kong) Ceases Operations 10/2020
Ravn Air (U.S.) Files for Bankruptcy 10/2020
Norwegian Air Files for Bankruptcy 11/2020
InterJet (Mexico) Files for Bankruptcy 4/2021
Philippine Airlines Files for Bankruptcy 9/2021

Register Now for Skift Global Forum September 21-23

Tags: airlines, bankruptcy, coronavirus, philippine air
Photo Credit: Philippine Air was among the pandemic's casualties in airlines, filing for bankruptcy protection Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Diego Roxas / Flickr