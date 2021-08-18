Nearly half of Americans traveled in July, an all-time high since January 2020. In addition to leisure vacation travel, business travel for conferences and conventions and international travel all registered healthy growth.



However, as the Delta Variant has swept across the country in the last few weeks, the rebound might be short-lived. Skift Research’s July Travel Tracker survey report highlights some of the key trends of July travel in the U.S. What’s alarming is the sharp deterioration of consumer confidence following the new Covid surge. Forty-five percent of Americans now believe the U.S. economy will worsen in the next 12 months, the highest since December 2020. Confidence in personal financial situation and expected future travel spending also dropped sharply.



Skift Research introduced a monthly U.S. travel tracking survey in January 2020 to examine the travel penetration rates and detailed travel behavior of the U.S. population. In addition to the factual travel occurrences, we also asked respondents their perceptions on the macro-level economic condition as well their personal financial and travel outlook. We are switching the survey to every other month in 2021. As we move through different phases of Covid-19, our tracking survey captures the fluctuations of consumer travel behavior and intent in real time.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker: July 2021 report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our July Travel Tracker survey.

Learn More

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Travel incidences, January 2020– July 2021

July travel highlights

Covid-19 impacted travel, October 2020–July 2021

Changing consumer sentiments on the economic outlook, February 2020–August 2021

Consumer intent for the remainder of 2021 travel

Remote work trend and its impact on travel and mobility

How COVID-19 vaccination might impact travel

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyze the impact of the coronavirus on the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. Over 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

