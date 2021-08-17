Hyatt’s $2.7 billion purchase this week of the Apple Leisure Corporation clearly underscores the returning confidence of investors in the hospitality sector. The recovery of hotels and return of profits by their owners spells one thing to investors: some return to certainty. In fact, the value of deals in hotels so far this year is three times greater than the value of those for all of 2020.

Of course, last year was the nadir for the industry because of the pandemic, and nobody really expected a return to the blockbuster deals of just a few years ago even in a full recovery, but the momentum is picking up on buyouts.

The Hyatt-Apple deal represents one of eight merger-and-acquisition deals worth more than $1 billion announced this year with the size and scope of the deals not what the industry expected. Indeed, the despite the size of Hyatt’s acquisition, industry insiders believe that the era of massive mega-mergers are in the past as major hotel companies are focusing on conversions, deals in which hotel owners are taking on a brand conversion.

So how are hotel merger deals for 2021 shaping up? Apple’s purchase of Hyatt — the fourth largest in terms of total transaction value, excluding deals involving special purchase acquisition companies — was one of 308 such deals worth $43.4 billion that have taken place this year. The largest deals announced in 2021 appear in the table below, based on Skift Research and S&P Capital IQ data.

Largest Hotel Merger and Acquisition Deals 2021

Announced Date Total Transaction Value ($USDmm) Target Buyer Mar-21 $6,340 Extended Stay America, Inc. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX); Starwood Capital Operations, LLC Feb-21 $4,535 FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. Mar-21 $3,393 Diamond Resorts International, Inc. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Aug-21 $2,769 Apple Leisure Group Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Mar-21 $2,250 Operating Assets of Las Vegas Business of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Apr-21 $2,164 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NasdaqCM:GMII) Sonder Holdings Inc. Jun-21 $1,306 Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company PJSC (ADX:ADNH) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company PJSC Jun-21 $1,072 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (NasdaqCM:TVAC) Inspirato LLC May-21 $818 Riu Hotels S.A. Saranja S.L. Jun-21 $681 Cheval Blanc Randheli/ Etihad International Hospitality Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX:ALPHADHABI) May-21 $650 RRR Palms LLC San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority May-21 $622 Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HST) Jul-21 $523 Selenta Hospitality Group, S.L. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM.A) Jan-21 $485 Welk Hospitality Group, Inc. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Mar-21 $479 Assets of EHT US1, Inc Madison Phoenix LLC Jun-21 $432 Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Property Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Source: CapitalIQ, Skift Research. Data as of August 16, 2021.

The pickup in M&A is a true sign that hotel brand owners are seeing opportunities to convert others to their flags. Whether the Delta variant puts a screeching halt to this confidence will become more clear deeper into the third quarter.

For More on Hotel Owners, Subscribe to Skift Research for this report on the 2021 Hotel Owners Landscape.