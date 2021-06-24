The historic and highly anticipated $30 million global tourism recovery campaign for New York City is here, just as the Big Apple sees all Covid restrictions lift, 15 months after a devastating pandemic.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism board, released the new “It’s Time for New York City” on Thursday, sharing details of its broad, yearlong and three-phase approach, using a combination of television, digital, outdoor media, and partnerships.

“It’s an unprecedented marketing effort for NYC tourism and will ensure that we are well positioned for the future,” said Chris Heywood, executive vice president of global communications at NYC & Company, in an emailed statement.

“It will showcase our unrivaled energy, excitement, vibrancy and abundance of opportunities to audiences around the world.”

The campaign will initially target travelers across 23 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as in Mexico and Latin America where the Spanish tagline will be “New York City, El Momento es Ahora.”

“When restrictions are lifted further afield internationally, we will permeate key markets to ensure that visitors know that it’s time for New York City now,” said Heywood.

For now, domestic travelers can expect to see the first round of bold and colorful messaging promoting New York City’s five boroughs on TV and in video spots starting in July. Other features include an influencer campaign, and advertising in collaboration with AAA Northeast to boost domestic travel, with special offers for members across the region.

NYC & Company projects 10 million visitors this summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and NYC & Company said hotel demand has steadily returned since the easing of quarantine and travel restrictions, with a 35 percent increase since April.

“We hope that travelers will move NYC up to the top of their ‘must-travel-to-now’ list this summer,” Heywood said.