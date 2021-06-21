Skift Take
Hilton’s rapid growth in Sin City signals the company sees a full travel rebound for Las Vegas, which greatly suffered from a year of no major events during the pandemic. But developing a successful Las Vegas mega-resort doesn’t come cheap: Celine Dion wouldn’t leave Caesars Palace for pennies.
Editor's Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance will bring readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.