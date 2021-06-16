It’s an early comeback story for Los Angeles, officials from Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board said on Tuesday as California — among the most restricted states and tourism economies for the past year — officially reopened fully for business and tourism.

At a press conference on Tuesday, optimism ran high for the city’s rebound ahead of the summer, rooted in a 70 percent vaccination rate which is #1 in the state, as well as the latest data:

Weekend occupancy in Los Angeles county surpassed 70 percent the past 12 weekends in a row; two weekends went over 80 percent occupancy, including Memorial Weekend

Los Angeles World Airports reached a new screening record of 84,539 passengers on June 11, or nearly 60 percent of 2019 levels, with increases every weekend

17 hotels coming online in Los Angeles this year

Warner Brothers Studio Tour reopening and expansion, plus the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ grand opening

Tourism Economics has also forecast that in 2021, Los Angeles will reach 80 percent of its 2019 visitation levels with 40.3 million visitors. Full recovery is expected in 2023 with 51 million visitors.

“LA’s comeback is well underway,” said Adam Burke, president and CEO at Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board. “As has been the case after every major economic disruption this century, travel and tourism is ready to lead the way for our region’s economic recovery. It’s impossible to overstate just how vital this sector is to LA’s prosperity.”

Burke also revealed Los Angeles tourism’s new logo and branding.