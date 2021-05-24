Skift Take
Lifestyle hotels come in many forms, with some focused more on the hip and trendy while, others like Hilton see it as an opportunity to scale up more experiential and food-focused properties around the world. Long story short: we still don’t have a textbook definition for what a lifestyle hotel actually is.
Editor's Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance will bring readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.