>>Holidu, a startup serving the vacation rental market, has closed a Series D financing round of $45 million.

83North led the round. Prime Ventures, EQT ventures, Coparion, Senovo, and other investors also took part.

The Munich-based startup has now raised more than $120 million since its founding in 2014.

Holidu got its start with its flagship product of a consumer price-comparison engine for finding vacation rentals. It recently added a subsidiary called Bookiply, which is both a property management system and a channel manager for holiday homes — catering to managers handling between 1 and 10 homes.

>>Go2Joy, a travel tech startup in Vietnam, said it had raised about $6.1 million in a so-called Series A-plus round of investment over the past year.

Skift reported in February on the first stage of this round. Investor interest has continued since then, with SV Investment participating recently. HB Investment and Platform Partners Asset Management have also taken part.

The company, founded in 2016, makes a mobile app that helps with booking hotels in non-standard increments like a few hours. It has attracted more than 200,000 users and more than 1,000 hotel partners.

>>Live the World, which makes recommendations for “slow travel” in Belgium and eventually elsewhere, has closed an early-stage about $362,000 (€300,000) round of funding from angel investors. EU Startups first reported the news.

The Antwerp-based startup has gotten their travel planning platform up and running in a free test form, offering about 300 local recommendations in Belgium. Entrepreneurs Joris Vanherp and Zoë Vets, who founded the company last year, hope to charge users for the recommendations on the theory paying users will want unbiased results.

