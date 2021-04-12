Skift Take
The pace of hotel development in the Middle East has fallen for more than a year, but companies aren’t shying away from introducing new brands to the region. If it can sustain its winter travel appeal — and that’s a big if — expect the development pendulum to swing in a positive direction.
