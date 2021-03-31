Skift research has been tracking how Americans traveled every month since January 2020. In our monthly travel tracker reports, we have focused on capturing top-line travel trends, tracking how deep the pandemic is impacting travel, and detecting early signs of recovery.

In this Pandemic Travel: 2020 U.S. Traveler Deep Dive report, we drill down to the more granular questions we’ve asked in the survey by combining the March – December survey data, which totals 10,062 respondents. With this robust sample size, we are able to present key statistics on who traveled and how they traveled during the pandemic, including booking methods, travel companions, accommodations, transportations, and destinations, for both personal and business travel. We also aggregate top hotels and airlines that Americans used, with details of loyalty membership and consumer satisfaction of leading travel brands.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Traveler demographics

Personal travel deep dive, including: Travel companions, with highlights of solo travelers and traveling with kids Payment responsibilities Accommodation types, booking methods, top hotels, loyalty memberships and guest satisfactions Comparison between hotel and short-term rental guests Flight booking methods, top airlines, loyalty memberships and consumer satisfactions

Business travel deep dive, including: Payment methods Top corporate travel management sites Accommodation types, booking methods, top hotels, loyalty memberships and guest satisfactions Flight booking methods, top airlines, loyalty memberships and consumer satisfactions

Travel destinations

