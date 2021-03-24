Skift Business Travel and Future of Work Summit took place on March 17 with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to all of the session videos from the event. We’re opening this one up to non-Skift Pro members. To access the other videos, check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.

Software may very well be eating business travel. That means remote work is here to stay, as most experts say. But as a hybrid workforce is emerging, global travel activity will be indirectly impacted, Tran Dieu Ly, research and market intelligence analyst for the Lufthansa Innovation Hub, said in an exclusive presentation at Skift’s Business Travel and Future of Work Summit last week.

Despite the indicators, travel experts are still hesitant to say that technology advancements are a direct substitution of business travel. How can software be used as a complementary opportunity instead of a competitor to business travel? What are the 100 startups eating up the future of work-related travel?

Watch what Ly had to say in the full fascinating presentation below:

Ly is a market researcher at the Lufthansa Innovation Hub. She develops unconventional, data-driven market intelligence on the most relevant trends in travel and mobility tech to reveal the driving forces behind the radical shifts affecting the way people travel from point A to B. Ly has previously headed research initiatives related to customer behavior including the virtualization of business travel, future of work, quantifying customer satisfaction, and sustainability behavior in travel.