Skift Take
Airbnb’s stealthy financing and leadership of supposedly grassroots host clubs around the world to pursue the short-term rental giant’s advocacy agenda may be an effective tactic, but it furthers a false narrative about the nature of the company, and it is a blotch on its reputation.
Editor's Note: This Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.