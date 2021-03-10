One of the largest adventure tour operators, Intrepid Travel, has secured a minority but substantial investment from French-based family investment company Genairgy, owned by Julien Leclercq, a board member and shareholder of Decathlon, one of the largest sports retailers globally.

This investment follows many years of Intrepid exploring strategic options for further growth for the company, including diligence with many private equity firms along the way. Intrepid has pioneered small-group experiential adventure travel in many ways through the three decades of its existence.

Intrepid Travel, based in Australia, didn’t detail the size of the deal, which is slated to close in April Co-founders Darrell Wade and Geoff Manchester maintain majority control of the company, and James Thornton said he will stay on as CEO.

Genairgy owner Julien Leclercq gets a seat on the Intrepid board, which otherwise is unchanged.

The deal occurs as private money begins to flow into the tour operator sector, which has been reeling. In addition to Genairgy investing in Intrepid Travel, private equity firm Certares seeded adventure travel company G Adventure with an unspecified fund for growth capital, and also invested also invested $47.6 million into a French travel agency with several adventure travel brands.

Intrepid Travel faced its challenges even before the pandemic. Its Urban Adventures franchise business reportedly lost $1 million in 2019, and in November 2020 Intrepid shut down its franchise unit, angering operators.

In making the funding announcement Wednesday, Thornton noted that the company had to deliver 43,000 trip credits and $21 million in refunds in 2020.

He said the funding infusion from the family office would enable Intrepid to reopen “many” of its 21 destination management company offices around the world in anticipation of a summer travel recovery.

Said Thornton: “While new challenges most certainly await, today marks the start of a brighter future.”