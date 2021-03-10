One of the big tectonic shifts happening in this last year of the pandemic is how the future of work has collided head-on with the present reality of our daily existence, and changed how the professional set works worldwide. Most of it is driven by consumers, not the industry, and it is happening at a speed never seen before.

That has huge implications on what happens to two giant travel sectors that are part of our professional work lives: corporate travel and the meetings & events sector. The umbrella now is future of work, under which these two travel sectors fall, and that is going to define Skift’s coverage of these sectors from here on. Hence our new briefing launch on Friday.

Skift will launch a new brief on the future of work, headed up by Corporate Travel Editor Matthew Parsons. The Skift Future of Work Briefing will help readers piece together the headlines and better understand the reporting at the nexus of work, business travel, meetings and events travel, and technology.

As organizations start to embrace distributed work and virtual meetings, the corporate travel sector and meetings sector is preparing for change. How will travel managers respond to new patterns of employee mobility? What role will hotels play in catering to distributed workforces and distributed meetings? Can destinations, and airlines, capitalize on the anticipated boom in digital nomads? Does the coming future of work increase or decrease the travel spend?

