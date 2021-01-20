The dark winter for the U.S. travel industry continued in December. According to Skift Research’s latest U.S. Travel Tracker survey, despite the long stretch of holidays between Christmas and the New Year, only 28 percent of Americans traveled in December, dipping further from 32 percent in November.

However, with the promise of the vaccinations and a new president who has already outlined an aggressive plan to battle the pandemic, Americans seem to be confident of a better 2021. Of the Americans we surveyed in early January, 70 percent expressed interest in traveling in 2021.

Skift Research introduced a monthly U.S. travel tracking survey in January 2020 to examine the travel penetration rates and detailed travel behavior of the U.S. population. In addition to the factual travel occurrences, we also asked respondents their perceptions on the macro-level economic condition as well their personal financial and travel outlook. As we move through different phases of Covid-19, our monthly survey captures the fluctuations of consumer travel behavior and intent in real time.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker December report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our December Travel Tracker survey.

