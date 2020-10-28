Transport, Airlines

Video: Interview With JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty at Skift Global Forum🔒

Tom Lowry , Skift
- Oct 28, 2020 11:00 am
Skift Take
Skift Take
Crisis creates opportunities. No travel company has seized that mantra more than JetBlue. The airline’s president Joanna Geraghty said a shift to more leisure and family travel has hit JetBlue’s sweet spot, even in these unprecedented times.
Tom Lowry
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.



Available exclusively to Skift Pro Subscribers

THIS STORY IS AN EXCLUSIVE FOR SKIFT PRO, OUR DAILY NEWS MEMBERSHIP SERVICE.

Already a member?

Up Next

New Webinar: How Online Travel Agencies Can Increase Conversions in Recovery

New Webinar: How Online Travel Agencies Can Increase Conversions in Recovery

Coronavirus and Hospitality

Investor Giant Blackstone Stands Ready With $252 Billion to Invest: Travel Can Benefit

Cameron Sperance, Skift

6 hours ago
Corporate Travel

Biz Travel Booker Lola Fills Void by Following Rivals With New Expense Tool Breakout

Matthew Parsons, Skift

7 hours ago
Sponsored

New Guide: How to Generate More Bookings with Google Hotel Ads

WIHP + Skift

8 hours ago
Coronavirus and Hospitality

Marriott Throws Hat Into the Work-From-Hotel Ring

Cameron Sperance, Skift

8 hours ago
Digital

The Explosion of Media Consumption in a Pandemic and Implications for Travel

Rafat Ali, Skift

10 hours ago
Airlines

JetBlue Sees Rapid Covid Tests as Key to Near-Term Recovery Ahead of Vaccines

Madhu Unnikrishnan, Skift

1 day ago
More News