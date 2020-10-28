Skift Take
Crisis creates opportunities. No travel company has seized that mantra more than JetBlue. The airline’s president Joanna Geraghty said a shift to more leisure and family travel has hit JetBlue’s sweet spot, even in these unprecedented times.
In September 2020, Skift Global Forum took place entirely online with speakers and attendees signing in from around the world. Skift Pro members have exclusive access to session videos from the event. You can view this, too: Check out Pro membership options. If you are already a Pro subscriber, log in here.