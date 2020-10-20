Of all the conservationists in the world, Jane Goodall is as pioneering as they come. She has taught the world more about animal behavior and what that means for humanity than just about anyone in humanity.

So when she speaks about what effect travel has had on the planet and what she hopes happens to the future of travel as we come out of the pandemic, you listen intently and with purpose.

In an online interview with Bruce Poon Tip, the founder and CEO of G Adventures, the adventure tour operator company, she talks in her trademark patient way about her life in the pandemic, what led to us — in travel, in daily lives — to where we are, and what her hopes are for the future of tourism from here.

Meaningful tourism, and what that means. Watch this below, the headline for this story gives you a hint of what’s to come in this.