We are all too familiar with the many images of people jam-packed everywhere to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. Summer is coming and people can’t wait to get out and travel again after being restrained at home for two months. According to our May U.S. travel tracker survey, 24 percent of Americans traveled in May, up from 19 percent in April.

However, the pandemic is far from over. As Skift Research was preparing for this report, some U.S. states were seeing the highest new coronavirus cases per day since the outbreak started.

Consumers are aware of it. More than half of the U.S. consumers in our May survey believe the outbreak will last beyond the end of 2020 and don’t expect their lives to be back to normal until at least six months after the outbreak is under control. A full travel recovery might take a much longer time than what people hoped for or estimated. In particular, the airline sector would face the biggest challenge of rebound. Of all the May travel, only 7 percent of personal trips and 14 percent of business trips included flights. And since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have been consistently indicating the preference of car travel in the near future.

In our newly released U.S. Travel Tracker May 2020 report, we highlight new and ongoing trends in travel incidences, consumer sentiments and future travel intents in the pandemic world, distilled from our May Travel Tracker survey.

