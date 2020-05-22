Did you know? Skift has newsrooms in New York and London and full-time editors in Singapore, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.

This week, travel startups announced about $45 million in funding.

>>Fly Now Pay Later, a London-based startup, has raised about $6 million in equity and about $36 million in debt for a total of about $42 million (€39.2 million).

Revenio Capital, Shawbrook Bank, and BCI Finance participated in the Series A financing. Fly Now Pay Later began offering installment payments to consumers in 2015. Before this round, it raised an undisclosed amount of “several millions” in venture and debt.

Travelers can use the company’s loans to stagger the payments for a vacation booked online with selected participating sellers and resellers. The company’s U.S. counterparts include Uplift and Affirm. Fly Now Pay Later plans to expand from the UK to France and Germany this year.

It also plans to add travel booking partners to its list, which includes LastMinute.com.

>>Tripfuser, a a service that brings consumers and travel agents together with local experts to create bookable vacation itineraries, has raised $3 million ($4.5 million Australian) in funding.

RACV (Royal Automobile Club of Victoria) led the round in the Melbourne, Australia-based company. RACV has a hand in several travel and tourism businesses, such as through its stakes in 10 Club and Resort properties in Australia.

The startup has also installed a new CEO, Matt McCann. The company was founded in 2016.

