From the doomsdays of March and April to the start of summer, the travel industry is learning to walk again. Just a few weeks ago, it was hard to see hopeful signs emerging so quickly, but emerging they are. And Skift is on top of it, through our daily stories, our coronavirus liveblog, our research, online events, and our SkiftX thought leadership.

As the world is opening for travel again, one step at a time, we have created a Global Travel Reopening Timeline. This Skift timeline plots the news events about the reopening of various travel sectors around the world, in order to better explain the when and the where of how the reopening and potential recovery of travel goes from here. The reopening of travel won’t be smooth, it won’t be easy, it won’t be linear — we will have re-closings as well along the way, that much is sure.

Reopening.travel >>

But as the imperfect reopening of travel happens around the globe, you can follow along at our timeline at Reopening.travel. We will update this daily, multiple times a day, so remember the domain and come back to it for latest openings.

Also, in coming days, we will add more indicators, resources and data to this dedicated hub, more on that as we go along.