The role and profile of food and beverage (F&B) in hospitality has been rising over the last decade, as all of us have become foodies, in our daily lives and especially when we travel.

How does that change in the pandemic and post-pandemic world, especially as restaurants become the focus of how to safely accommodate groups in a confined space? At the same time, all of us are rediscovering the value of community in these times, and food seems to be the best way to share that sense of community and togetherness, whenever we can safely do that.

On The Long View livestream this week, I am excited to welcome Marc Blazer, CEO of Overture Investment Partners, an investment firm with interests in hospitality and consumer businesses, including world-renowned restaurant Noma, Le Pain Quotidien and Pilotworks. He is also the co-founder of PRIOR, a luxury traveler club for foodies. In addition to his business ventures, he is the founder of The MAD Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on “Making a better world through a better meal.”

