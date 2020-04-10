More travel professionals get their industry news from Skift than any other source.

This week, travel startups announced about $3 million in funding.

>>Avatar-in, a startup that offers remote-controlled avatars, has launched. Air Nippon Airways (ANA) has participated in a $1.8 million (200 million yen) seed round in the Tokyo-based company, founded by two ANA employees.

In tests, users can remotely control the robots that are at tourism sites, museums, or other locations, seeing what the machines see via video monitors. In one example, users could see what it’s like to go fishing.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the company is first offering the machines to university hospitals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

>>Eddy Travels, a digital assistant that helps consumers book travel via popular chat apps, has raised about $1.19 million (€1.1 million) in funding.

Practica Capital led the round. Open Circle Capital and the accelerator Techstars Toronto also participated.

The startup’s technology helps understand natural language queries from travelers. It integrates with chat apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram, and its sources offers from online travel companies, such as Skyscanner.

“Before the crisis, Eddy Travels was able to grow from 100,000 users to nearly 2 million users in a matter of few months,” said Will Cardwell, partner at Open Circle Capital. Cardwell expected similar fast growth rates once the travel industry recovers from the crisis.

