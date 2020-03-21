Skift’s editors and reporters produce over 150 exclusive stories every month. We are the leading source of news for the global travel industry.

Marriott CEO Sorenson Details Crisis Contingency Plans in Emotional Address: It’s fairly certain that many Marriott International-affiliated properties will never reopen. CEO Arne Sorenson is showing leadership in being candid about the tough measures the hotel chain has to take to emerge with a business worth running when coronavirus hopefully fades.

Hotels Face Bigger Hit Than Post-9/11 and Great Recession Combined: Hospitality Official Warns: Will the U.S.government be able to bail out everyone? The line of businesses and people hoping for relief is getting very long.

Short-Term Rental Firms Face Backlash Over Sharply Different Coronavirus Cancellation Policies: It’s a decisive moment for short-term rental companies. When it comes to coronavirus-addled short-term rental cancellation and refund policies, Airbnb sided with guests while Vrbo shrugged its shoulders to soothe property managers and owners. Who has the longer memory?

Airbnb Mulls Cash Infusion From New Investors, Explained: Many of Airbnb’s previous funding rounds were oversubscribed. But if Airbnb indeed taps new venture capital funding, it won’t have trouble finding benefactors. Still, the company’s valuation will be considerably lower than the prior $31 billion.

Hotels Chains Maneuver to Deal With Coronavirus Gut Punch: Major hotel chains are undertaking financial moves to get past the coronavirus crisis. But without governmental relief, it likely won’t be enough.

How Should Hotels Set Room Rates Now and After the Coronavirus Crisis? Granted, this crisis is unprecedented. Yet hotels worldwide can learn lessons from how hotels have faced regional shutdowns, such as in Asia-Pacific in recent months, in Las Vegas after the shooting rampage, and elsewhere after hurricanes and financial crises. Managing room rates and marketing offers is critical to making the most of a rebound in demand.

Singapore Hotels See Some Hope as Bookings Surge After Malaysia Lockdown: Without the spread of the coronavirus being contained or widespread travel restrictions being lifted, any increase in hotel occupancy is little more than a short-term blip.

U.S. Travelers Rush to Cancel Domestic Travel Plans: New Skift Research Poll: This was the week that broke the camel’s back. Skift Research believes that effectively all short-term bookings in the U.S. have been canceled at this point. Three weeks ago that would’ve been a shocking statement; today not so much.