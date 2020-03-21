Did you know? Skift has newsrooms in New York and London and full-time editors in Singapore, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.

Throughout the week we post dozens of original stories, connecting the dots across the travel industry, and every weekend we sum it all up. This weekend roundup examines aviation.

Why U.S. Airlines Will Need to Lose the Hubris After We Bail Them Out: Richard Anderson, the former Delta Air Lines CEO, loved to talk about how Delta was a high-quality industrial company. Delta is a great airline, no doubt. But let’s be honest: Airlines are not regular companies. We’re now being reminded of that fact.

U.S. Airlines Selling Cheap Flights Far in Advance to Fill Coffers: At first, U.S. airlines tried to keep prices steady for summer travel and beyond. But now that’s going away. Most airlines are offering cheap fares on many routes through the end of their schedules.

How Frequent Flyer Programs Can Offer Some Relief to Struggling Airlines: Loyalty programs are one of the biggest assets at an airline. As bad as things are, the programs probably still have value that airlines can leverage for cash.

Lufthansa CEO Sees His Airline Surviving Through Carnage to Come: The aviation industry is going to change dramatically over the coming weeks and months. Lufthansa thinks it is well-placed to ride this one out, but how many other airlines can say the same?

U.S. Travelers Rush to Cancel Domestic Travel Plans: New Skift Research Poll: This was the week that broke the camel’s back. Skift Research believes that effectively all short-term bookings in the U.S. have been canceled at this point. Three weeks ago that would’ve been a shocking statement; today not so much.

Dire Case for Airlines Laid Out by Industry Trade Group: Even the best-run airlines will eventually run out of cash if ticket sales dry up. Governments across the world are going to have to step in.