Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding. Please email Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill at so@skift.com if you have funding news.

This week, travel startups announced more than $2 million in funding, despite the coronavirus crisis.

>>Bimble, an online service for collecting, remembering, and sharing destinations and activities that travelers adore, has debuted with a $1.5 million (£1.3 million) in angel investment.

Dimitris Panagopoulos led the round for Bimble. The British startup will join Google’s Digital Accelerator for startups.

Bimble creates “placelists” for destinations, which it said are similar to playlists for music. Bimble is an old English word for “a leisurely walk or journey.”

>>Pruvo, a travel startup, completed a $1.1 million seed round on Friday.

SeedRocket 4Founders Capital led the round.

Pruvo’s mobile app aims to help travelers save money by monitoring their hotel reservations that were made through any booking site and rebooking the hotel when the price drops.

The company also has a business-to-business service where it helps partners, such as offline or online travel agencies and bedbanks, detect significant price drops, and find ways to try to drive additional profits after a traveler books a stay.

The startup is waiving setup fees for the integration and also waiving commissions during the coronavirus crisis, said Doron Nadivi, chief commercial officer.

“Dev teams at partner companies are currently without a lot of workload, so implementation can take as little as seven days till going live,” Nadivi said.

