As the legal cannabis industry grows rapidly worldwide, attitudes toward the once-taboo drug are softening in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world’s toughest laws — including death sentences — on drug offenses.

Leading the way in the region is Thailand, which legalized marijuana for medical use and research in late 2018, and in January became the first country in Southeast Asia to launch its first full-time clinic dispensing cannabis-based medications.

A regulated legal cannabis market could turn medical marijuana into a potentially lucrative tourism market for Thailand, as the below story by Skift contributor Yixin Ng shows. Experts are seeing untapped potentials in the wellness segment, which will boost Thailand’s status as a leading medical tourism destination and its recent push into niche segments to attract high-spending visitors.

Yet the green rush is unlikely to turn into a gold mine anytime soon in Asia. Thailand’s move is just baby steps in the normalization of medical marijuana, but authorities in Asia are unlikely to legalize cannabis for recreational use in the near future when stigma around marijuana use remains strong.

— Xinyi Liang-Pholsena, Skift Asia Editor, xl@skift.com, @xinyi_pholsena

Skift Stories and More Expert Insights

Relaxed Rules on Medicinal Marijuana Could Create a Buzz for Thailand Tourism: Southeast Asia’s biggest changes toward cannabis liberalization continue to unfold in Thailand. Some speculate boom times are ahead for Thailand tourism with medical cannabis now legal. But don’t expect ailing patients to flock there for cannabis treatments anytime soon.

Why Asia Is Still the Future of Travel in a Post-Coronavirus World: Understanding the geopolitics of Asia and how it intersects with the world will make you understand why travel is resilient — and why its center will continue to be in Asia — in a post-coronavirus world.

Get the Latest on Coronavirus and the Travel Industry on Skift’s Liveblog

Battered Asia Travel Sector Exits High Season to Regroup for Eventual Recovery: It’s likely to get worse before it gets better for the Asian tourism industry. But forward-thinking players will know to take advantage of the current downtime to meet the pent-up demand for travel once recovery comes — which may not be far off.

Aman Expands in New Direction With Launch of Community-Focused Luxury Brand: Aman launches a new sister brand. The opportunity? To give creative class travelers more connected and social experiences while in the familiar aesthetic considerations (and a lower price point) of the elder sister brand Aman. Right now it’s all theoretical, but the rationale is rock solid.

Important Date Changes for Skift Forum Europe and Skift Forum Asia: We’ve decided to move two of our forums to new dates in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Skift Forum Europe will now be held on June 29–30 in Madrid, and Skift Forum Asia in Singapore on October 13–15. We hope you can join us for these seminal travel industry events.

Best Western: A Hotels Anomaly Ripe for Change: Best Western’s unique longstanding model gives much power to its member hotels. But as changes quickly alter the industry’s landscape, can the chain still compete effectively under the old ways?

Travelers Frustrated by Plastic Alternatives Offered by Companies: Reducing plastic waste is just step one. Step two is implementing alternatives to plastic. But how do companies get travelers on board if the alternatives are flawed? Part of the answer lies in forthright communication.

Travel Megatrends 2020: The Rise of Ultra-Long-Haul Flights Is Changing the Way We Travel: Connecting to the ends of the Earth with nonstop flights is an increasingly attractive prospect for flyers. The growing popularity of nearly day-long flights, however, is set to disrupt the economics of the airline business. Adapting will be crucial as demand from the travel industry grows.

Asia Editor Xinyi Liang-Pholsena [xl@skift.com] curates the Skift Asia Weekly newsletter. Skift emails the newsletter every Wednesday.

Subscribe to the Free Skift Asia Weekly Newsletter