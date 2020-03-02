Here at Skift, we aren’t just covering the impact of the coronavirus on the travel industry. We are in the business of travel as well and had to make some tough calls the last few days. Given the continued spread of the virus, we have decided it is best to reschedule two of our upcoming forums.

We have been looking forward to bringing Skift Forum Europe to Spain since 2019 and still plan to do so. We are moving the conference dates from March 24–25 to June 29–30 at the same venue, La Nave in Madrid, as planned. See all details here.

Similarly, we have moved Skift Forum Asia from June 2–4 to October 13–15. It will remain at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore as previously announced. See all details here.

If you are a ticket holder and did not see our emails, please reach out to us at forums@skift.com to discuss options.

We’re still looking forward to 2020 being our biggest year of events to date; as of now the rest of our forums and summits will go on as planned. We’ll continue to closely monitor and cover the news on the outbreak to keep you informed. See the full schedule here.

On a personal note from the whole team at Skift, we wish everyone well and hope you are not affected during this time.