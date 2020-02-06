The travel arrangement and reservation services sector is complex, encompassing a wide array of sub-sectors. Some provide services that cut across different travel verticals, while others are more niche and focused.

Our newly released U.S. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Sector: Skift Research Estimates 2020 is a continuation of our effort to size up the core sectors in the travel industry. In addition to the topline estimates for the overall travel arrangement and reservation services sector, we look into the major segments and provide market analysis of travel agencies, tour operators, ticket and reservation services and convention and visitors bureaus.

We estimate that the total travel arrangement and reservation services sector in the U.S. generated $54.8 billion revenue in 2019 and forecast the sector revenue to grow 5 percent to reach $57.5 billion in 2020. Travel agencies are still the largest sub-sector in this industry. With an estimated $23.3 billion in revenue, travel agencies will account for 40.4 percent of industry revenue in 2020.

Preview and Purchase

What You’ll Learn From This Report

U.S. travel arrangement and reservation services sector market size estimates, 2015–2020

U.S. market size estimates for travel agencies, 2015–2020

U.S. market size estimates for tour operators, 2015–2020

U.S. market size estimates for ticket and reservation services, 2015–2020

Key operational and performance estimates for 2019, including number of companies, properties, and corresponding revenue

Employment statistics for travel agents, tour operators, reservation and transportation ticket agents, and travel clerks, 2014–2018

Analysis of U.S. Economic Census data

Subscribe to Skift Research Reports

This is the latest in a series of monthly reports aimed at analyzing the fault lines of disruption in travel. These reports are intended for the busy travel industry decision-maker. Tap into the opinions and insights of our network of seasoned staffers and contributors. Over 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

After you subscribe, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. Reports are available online in a responsive design format, or you can also buy each report à la carte at a higher price.