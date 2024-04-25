The first-ever Skift India Summit took place in Delhi-NCR in March 2024 at a critical time as India expands its global travel influence and international brands vie for a piece of its growing domestic market.

Attendees deciphered the industry’s big trends, with discussions exploring how brands can tap into the potential of India’s growing traveler base, the role of embassies in supporting international travel, and strategies for sustainable travel growth.

In this report, Skift partnered with Minor Hotels to compile key insights, highlight memorable moments, and offer tangible takeaways from industry leaders drawn directly from conversations at this year’s inaugural event.

Topics Covered in this Report