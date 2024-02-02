By Saniya Zanpure

Skift Research’s Global Travel Outlook 2024 gives a closer look into global travel performance and the key regions fueling growth. Transitioning into 2024, we forecast Europe will normalize to stable growth levels while the Asia-Pacific region positions itself as the primary growth driver.

The Skift Travel Health Index reveals recovery across all regions. Europe’s growth, impacted by multiple economic and geopolitical factors, has been sluggish. Asia-Pacific’s resurgence, driven by China’s reopening and strong domestic travel, has driven the global travel average to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Asia’s revenge travel moment has just arrived, now that the complete impact of open borders is realized. The region has significant room to recover and, after that, grow further. Europe’s revenge travel boom has stabilized, and we believe that persistent geopolitical instability, the economy, and extreme weather conditions will potentially impact travel numbers in the region. We anticipate growth across all regions, but Asia Pacific will be more robust than slower Europe.

