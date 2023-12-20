Corporate travel and finance managers are rapidly adopting new travel and expense (T&E) policies, processes, and technologies to meet the changing demands of their employees. At the same time, they’re struggling to balance rising costs, falling compliance, and an increasing pressure to justify their companies’ environmental impact with the need to prove a return on investment from travel.

Fortunately, achieving these goals is becoming ever easier, thanks to generative AI. This groundbreaking — and quickly evolving — technology will be a major driver of corporate travel innovation, making tools and processes faster, more streamlined, and more personalized. In fact, the generative AI revolution is already underway: Implementations launched in 2023 are helping companies transform their travel and expense management programs into more productive and cost-effective operations.