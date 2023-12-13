Amid the ongoing shift towards digital experiences in travel, brands have had to adapt and innovate their strategies around customer data and loyalty. Travelers are now more likely to be loyal to brands that provide them with personalized experiences and effectively demonstrate an understanding of their needs, with or without “official” membership status.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, especially new applications for generative AI, travel brands that use data to develop a unified view of the customer will be able to provide more personalization, deliver better service, and increase loyalty, leading to greater customer lifetime value.