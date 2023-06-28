Skift’s Short-Term Rental Summit returned to New York in June 2023 with CEOs and senior executives from across the industry exploring the sector’s promising potential, especially in light of surging demand in response to the pandemic, opportunities made possible by remote working, and growth and innovation powered by generative artificial intelligence.

For this report, Skift teamed up with onefinestay to showcase some of the most important discussions and insights shared by industry leaders at this year’s event. Topics are explored through incisive executive interviews, deep-dive panels, and Skift research analysts examining the global economic, consumer, and technology trends that are shaping the short-term rental accommodation industry.

Sign up now to download your FREE copy.