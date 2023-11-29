The Skift Advisory report on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a crucial resource providing insights into the impact of the event on travelers’ perceptions and their willingness to visit Middle Eastern/North African destinations. Derived from a survey of 15,000 international travelers from 20 countries, the study explores key metrics such as willingness to travel, regional preferences, and post-World Cup sentiment changes.

The analysis delves into the Middle East sports investment landscape, anticipating growth and attracting high-value sports tourism. It scrutinizes Qatar’s efforts to leverage the World Cup for brand positioning, addressing questions on return on investment and changes on travelers’ sentiment linked to major sports events.

For industry insights, the study offers a nuanced understanding of sentiment changes towards Middle Eastern/North African destinations post-FIFA World Cup. The insights on Dubai and Morocco’s positive exposure provide strategic opportunities for travel professionals, making this report essential for informed decision-making and tailored destination marketing strategies.