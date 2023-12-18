In a continent known for its rich diversity of travel destinations, this report underscores the critical role of tourism as a lever for sustainable growth and community development, primarily as African economies aim to transition out of developing country status.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe setback to Africa’s tourism sector, with destinations grappling with travel restrictions and facing the challenge of understanding the post-pandemic market. The limited resources available to African destination leaders have created a significant gap in accessing data necessary to attract high-value visitors and address the need for more familiarity with African destinations among global travelers.

To address this gap, Skift Advisory has partnered with Letsema, a leading South African-based strategy consultancy, to develop the Africa Destination Brand Monitor. The Monitor is the first of its kind and provides a comprehensive assessment of how 8 African destinations are perceived by 20 major international source markets.

It is based on four dimensions of the sales and marketing funnel: Familiarity, Interest, Impression, and Recommendation. By helping Destination management Organizations (DMOs) to understand how their destinations are perceived by travelers, identify opportunities for improvement and develop targeted marketing and promotional strategies, the objective is ultimately to place power in the hands of destination development leaders.

Further customization of the highlighted insights specific to any of the African destinations surveyed is available via the Skift Advisory team.