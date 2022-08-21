Qantas Airways said on Sunday it sought to make amends with its most loyal customers for months of flight disruptions that some have called “airmaggeddon.”

The Australian flag carrier will offer $34 ($50 Australian) vouchers, extensions of loyalty status, and complimentary lounge passes to many frequent flyers as a way to make amends for several months of heavier-than-usual rates of flight delays, cancellations, and mishandled baggage, Reuters reported.

The company plans to send messages about the apology and benefits to its loyalty members on Monday.

The carrier also plans to take several steps to boost its performance for on-time flight arrivals and baggage delivery.

“On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologize and assure you we are working hard to get back to our best,” said CEO Alan Joyce in the video.