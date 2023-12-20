Alex Lasry has been sworn in as the new deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Lasry will report to Brian Beall, director of travel and tourism, who started on May 8.

Lasry has begun to help lead the Biden-Harris Administration’s national travel and tourism strategy. The goals are to improve the competitiveness of the U.S. in attracting its fair share of inbound visitors and sustaining the country’s spot as a popular destination for foreign visitors.

Lasry works in the National Travel and Tourism Office, in the International Trade Administration’s industry and analysis division in the Commerce Department. A key objective is to attract 90 million international visitors a year by 2027.

Previously, Lasry was senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, and he led Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s successful bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.