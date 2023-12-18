Tripla, which provides a booking engine to hotels in Japan and Southeast Asia, has acquired a hotel tech company in Taiwan.

Tokyo-based Tripla said it acquired 91% of Surehigh, which provides more than 1,200 Taiwanese hotels with a reservation engine and channel manager. The other 9% of the company was acquired by a venture capital firm, according to Tripla spokesperson.

Surehigh is now a subsidiary of Tripla.

That brings Tripla’s client base to nearly 6,600 hotels, the company said.

Besides the reservation system, Tripla offers an AI ​​chatbot for hotels as well as marketing automation services.

The company in September acquired a majority stake in BookandLink, which provides software to help hotels track and manage sales that take place through third-party distribution channels.

Tripla has said its goal is to create a more comprehensive booking and distribution platform for hoteliers, as well as expand business to Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The plan is to fully integrate all the technologies in the next few years and release new products.

Tripla started trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in November 2022 with an initial public offering of $5.6 million (¥823.2 million). The company’s stock is down over 31% year to date.